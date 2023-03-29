EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Fire crews are currently on scene of a structure fire near Deaconess Midtown Hospital in Evansville, officials say.

According to dispatch, the call for the fire came in at 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday. We’re told the fire started in a building on the 600 block of Baker Avenue.

Evansville Tower Cam



Our Eyewitness News tower camera caught footage of the building burning with dense smoke billowing out of it.

We have a crew on the way to the scene to bring you more information. Dispatch was unable to tell us if any injuries were reported in the fire.

This is a developing story. We’ll keep you updated on-air and online with new details.