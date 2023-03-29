EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Fire crews are currently on scene of a structure fire near Deaconess Midtown Hospital in Evansville, officials say.
According to dispatch, the call for the fire came in at 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday. We’re told the fire started in a building on the 600 block of Baker Avenue.
Our Eyewitness News tower camera caught footage of the building burning with dense smoke billowing out of it.
We have a crew on the way to the scene to bring you more information. Dispatch was unable to tell us if any injuries were reported in the fire.
This is a developing story. We’ll keep you updated on-air and online with new details.