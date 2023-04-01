HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — An overnight tornado left a trail of destruction in Sullivan County nearly 100 miles north of Evansville late Friday night.

Early Saturday morning, more than ten members of the Evansville Fire Department Special Operations crew responded to aftermath areas to help emergency workers with search and rescue efforts.

(Courtesy: Evansville Fire Department)

A state of emergency was declared in the Sullivan County after the devastating storms tore through the area.

“Praying for all those who are affected by the destructive event,” said the Evansville Fire Department in a social media post.

Hoosiers impacted by the storms are asked to contact Indiana 211 to report damages and help establish a comprehensive damage assessment. Additionally, impacted residents can call 211 or visit in211.communityos.org/