HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – The Evansville Lodge #73 Fraternal Order of Police is responding after a violent attack during an arrest early Sunday morning that left one officer with serious injuries.

Eyewitness News previously reported that the officers responded to a domestic call when two suspects attacked during the arrest, leaving an officer with a broken orbital bone, swelling behind the eye socket and losing vision in that eye.

The FOP says the injuries could have lifelong effects and have posted a statement on social media.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the two officers as they undergo the process of rest and healing,” the statement starts. “This unfortunate incident underscores the dangers that officers face daily while working to keep the Evansville community safe. Law enforcement officers dedicate their lives to serving and protecting the public, often placing themselves in harm’s way. Attacks on officers during the course of their duty not only jeopardize their well-being but also compromise the safety of the entire community. We call upon the courts to swiftly and decisively hold the attackers accountable in the court of law. The Fraternal Order of Police Lodge #73 urges the community to stand together in condemning violence against those who selflessly dedicate themselves to safeguarding our neighborhoods.”