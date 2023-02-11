EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — The Habitat for Humanity of Evansville says they could use your help.

“Our hard-working volunteers are running low on water, and we would greatly appreciate any water donations you can make,” the organization posted on Twitter over the weekend.

Donations can be dropped off at their office at 560 E Diamond Avenue in Evansville, Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

On Friday, Habitat for Humanity of Evansville inched even closer to the milestone of 600th home dedicated. You can see photographs from that dedication by clicking here.