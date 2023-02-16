EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — The first Black History Business Blitz and membership drive was held in Evansville Thursday afternoon.

The event, which was put together by the Glenwood Neighborhood Association, highlighted several Black owned businesses. The shops sold everything from clothing to food, to books and information services.

Organizers with the event tell us their main goal was to celebrate Black entrepreneurs.

“I think networking is something that we all need to do and I think this event is something that could help us all do that,” says Mia Brown, VP of the Glenwood Neighborhood Association. “I hope this is a stepping stone for others, I mean this is a great feeling, I love to give back to my community and to showcase all the greatness we have here in our Tri-State area.”

Event organizers say they hope this becomes a annual event. The business blitz took place at the Zion Missionary Baptist Church.