EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Christmas came early for one Evansville woman. Rebecca Motteler was nominated and chosen to receive a free heating and air system.

Brackett Heating and Air surprised her with the news at her home on Uhlhorn Street on Monday. Motteler says times have been tough since her husband passed away of COVID a little over a year ago.

She tells us her furnace quit working this year. Her home was so cold, our photographer says he could even see his breath inside the house.

“All I’ve got is a little bitty space heater that I’m using and for additional heat I was using my dryer, I took the hose off so the heat would go directly to the house just so I can have that extra warmth so me and the cats aren’t freezing,” she tells us.

This is the 6th year for Brackett’s surprise giveback. A new HVAC system can cost thousands of dollars. Brackett says they had many nominations, which means there are a lot of people in need.