MIKIEL CORTEZ RALPH (Courtesy: Vanderburgh County Jail)

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Police say an Evansville man took matters into his own hands to scare off a burglar inside his home.

In the wee hours of Friday morning, Evansville Police officers were dispatched to a home along NW Fourth Street for a residential burglary in progress.

A man said he could hear a burglar inside his home, so he fired a handgun on the balcony to scare off the burglar as they ran out with stolen items.

An hour later, the homeowner told police they saw the suspect again peering through the gate. The man, Mikiel C. Ralph, was arrested by police and taken to the Vanderburgh County Jail.

Police say Ralph admitted to entering the building without permission and stealing things from inside. Nearly $200 worth of stolen items were allegedly found inside the suspect’s bag.

