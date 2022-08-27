EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — An Evansville man will be spending decades in prison for killing a man late last year. Fabian Lavell Bennett’s sentence only came a few weeks after he was found guilty by jury.

According to court documents, Bennett was sentenced to 76 years in prison for the shooting death of Carlis Falls. 60 years of that sentence are for murder, and the rest of the time comes from enhanced charges. The murder happened on December 28, 2021 outside a home in the 900 block of W Oregon Street.

The night of the shooting, witnesses near the home told police that Bennett began threatening Carlis Falls as soon as he arrived at the home. They say Bennett then opened fire as the victim tried to get into the house. Falls was taken to a local hospital where he died.

