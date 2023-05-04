HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — In a galaxy not so far away, the Evansville Vanderburgh Public Library is inviting all droids, Jedis and Sith Lords out to several Star Wars themed events the next couple of days.

The library is putting on the events in celebration of Star Wars Day, which is recognized by millions of fans around the world on May the Fourth. Here’s what you can look forward to today and the next couple of days:

May the Fourth Be With You! • Thursday, May 4 at EVPL Red Bank at 4:00 pm:

Celebrate all things Star Wars with games, crafts and more! For grades K-5.

Fandom Friday Trivia | Star Wars • Friday, May 5 at EVPL Red Bank at 4:30 pm:

Monthly fandom-focused trivia. Each month, we’ll dive into a different fandom from film, TV, books/comics, video games, and more! No devices necessary. Prizes for winners! Cosplay optional.

Return of the Sixth • Saturday, May 6 at EVPL North Park at 2:00 pm:

Celebrate the epic conclusion of the original Star Wars trilogy with EVPL North Park by watching “Star Wars Episode VI: Return of the Jedi.” Activities and snacks will be provided.