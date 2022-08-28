EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — The Frog Follies return to town for the 47th year, and so have those classic street rods.

Organizers say the event at the Vanderburgh County 4-H Fairgrounds is the largest pre-49′ street rod event in the entire world.

It brings in thousands of people and is one of the area’s biggest tourism events of the year. One enthusiast we talked to Saturday said he’s owned about 300 cars throughout his life and has been coming to the Frog Follies for abut 30 years.

“It’s a good time out here,” says Bobby Bickwermert. “If you’ve never been here, you need to come out. I mean, it gets better and better every year.”

Over the years, the car show has raised more than two million dollars for local charities and scholarships. Sunday wraps up the weekend-long event on Evansville’s northside.