EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — An Evansville man will be spending some time behind bars after admitting to firing off a gun at a home and claiming it was an “accident”, police say.

Late Easter morning, officers were dispatched to the 600 block of E Louisiana Street for a shots fired run. The caller told dispatch officials they heard at least five gunshots and that it happened in the garage behind a home.

The suspect, 28-year-old Adrian Smith, was taken into custody and allegedly admitted without being questioned that he had a handgun on him and that he fired it.

According to an affidavit, Smith claimed that he fired the gun accidentally. Officers say they found bullet holes in the wall of the garage.

Neighbors in a nearby home told officers they heard several loud bangs. Police say they discovered that a bullet had pierced through the outside of the home, went through a kitchen cabinet and into the bathroom wall.

Smith was booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail on no bond and faces a single charge for Criminal Recklessness with a Deadly Weapon.