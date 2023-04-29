HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — A 30-year-old Evansville man is facing multiple criminal charges after police say he shot at a woman from a moving car.

On Thursday, Evansville Police officers were dispatched to the 1700 block of N Seventh Avenue for a shots fired call. Officers arrived and spoke with the victim, who told police a man named Kenny Green pointed a gun and shot at her as he was riding passenger in a blue Chevy Cruze with blacked out tail lights. The victim believed he was heading towards Cedar Trace Apartments.

According to EPD, officers found the suspect vehicle at an apartment complex and noticed narcotics in plain view inside the car. Officers spoke with people in the apartments who knew Kenneth Green and were able to get him on the phone.

Police say Green told them to meet him at Columbia Street near Second Avenue, but he allegedly didn’t show up. Officers went back to Seventh Avenue and found out Green was upstairs in one of the apartments and had a BB gun.

Officers ordered Green to come out, which he did. Police say they found a black BB gun on him as well as several C02 cartridges. Green’s girlfriend told police he fired off multiple BB’s into the air from inside the vehicle, according to an affidavit.

Police say when they searched the vehicle, they found a .22 caliber rifle, synthetic cannabinoids, methamphetamine and $383 in cash. Officers did not specify whether they believed the BB gun or the rifle was allegedly used in the crime.

Green’s girlfriend was also arrested on multiple drug charges and a “Possess Firearm by Serious Violent Felon” charge.

Kenneth Lee Green was booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail on $10,000 bond and faces charges of: