HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — An Evansville man is behind bars after police say he punched his wife, despite knowing she was pregnant.

Thursday evening, officers were dispatched to a home on the 700 block of E Oregon Street for domestic violence in progress. On arrival, 41-year-old Timothy B. Farmer, was detained by police and questioned.

Farmer told officers he got into an argument with his wife and admitted to punching her in the face, according to an affidavit. Police say Farmer claimed he had been having a very long day doing yard work and was upset with his step daughter.

The victim also spoke with officers on scene. According to the victim, she got into an argument with her husband and that’s when he punched her.

Police say the victim is 23 weeks pregnant and had a red mark under her left eye. The victim told officers she became light-headed immediately after being hit.

Farmer was arrested and booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail on no bond.