EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — An Evansville man was arrested after police say he confined a missing juvenile at his home and raped her several times.

The juvenile told police she ran into a “curly haired white boy” on Third Avenue after running away from home. According to an affidavit, the boy led the victim to the apartment of Daniel Keith Walls after telling her she could stay with “his friend”.

The victim told detectives Walls would not let her leave the home. During the several days she was there, the victim alleges Walls raped and assaulted her multiple times. According to an affidavit, Walls threatened the juvenile victim with a shotgun at least once.

During an interview, Walls allegedly told officers the victim refused to leave and that he “was the one being held captive”. Walls said he did not know the “white boy” that brought the victim to his apartment, police say. According to an affidavit, Walls claimed that the shotgun either belonged to the victim or the white boy.

Daniel Keith Walls was booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail on no bond and faces multiple charges.