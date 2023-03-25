HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — An Evansville man was arrested Friday morning after police say he barricaded himself inside a local nonprofit and sprayed officers with a fire extinguisher.

According to an EPD report, police responded to a report of someone trespassing inside the Volunteers of America. The manager told officers a man came inside the building, began setting off fire extinguishes as he went through and threatened the manager.

On arrival, officers tried to speak with the suspect, who had reportedly barricaded himself inside one of the building’s rooms.

Police say they identified themselves, but the suspect refused to tell them his name. According to officers, the suspect gave them an “obviously fake name” with a curse word.

Police say the suspect, later identified as 43-year-old David Hodges, sprayed officers with a fire extinguisher and threatened them if they tried to come in and get him.

Officers eventually apprehended Hodges and booked him into the Vanderburgh County Jail on charges of: