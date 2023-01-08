EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — An Evansville man is behind bars after a victim accuses him of stabbing her in the neck.

Evansville Police officers were dispatched to an apartment on Franklin Street shortly after midnight on Saturday for a domestic violence in progress. Officers arrived on scene and talked with a woman, who police say was allegedly attacked.

According to a police report, the woman claimed that 56-year-old Derrick Keith Collins stabbed her in the neck with a knife. Collins, who had already left before police arrival, was found in another apartment and taken into custody.

Police say the victim was transported to the hospital by AMR for a minor laceration on her neck. Collins was booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail on $1,000 bond and faces a charge for Domestic Battery w/ Deadly Weapon.