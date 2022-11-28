EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — An Evansville man is behind bars after police say he fired a gun at his ex-girlfriend and stole her car during an argument.

Evansville PD officers were called out to an apartment along Mesker Park Drive on November 17 for a domestic dispute. The person who called 911 told police she could hear what sounded like a man hurting a woman and then a loud bang.

When officers arrived, they soon learned the suspect, Justin Osborne, had already left the scene. According to an affidavit, the victim described to police what happened leading up to the gun being fired.

The victim told police things went south after she picked up Osborne to talk about their relationship issues. After getting into an argument at her apartment, police say Osborne pulled out a 9mm handgun, pointed and threatened her with it.

The victim said Osborne demanded for her car keys so he could leave, but she offered to drive him instead. Osborne refused her offer, authorities say, and grabbed the victim’s hand and led her down the hallway while clutching onto the gun.

After the victim found the keys on the kitchen sink, Osborne allegedly pointed the gun at the victim and fired it. Police say the victim, uninjured, fell to the ground in shock.

Officer say Osborne then took off in the victim’s car, which belonged to her aunt, before police were able to arrive. The victim told police she is afraid her ex-boyfriend may come back and kill her. Justin H. Osborne, 27, was booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail on no bond. He faces charges of: