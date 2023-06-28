HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — Police say a stolen boat was recovered by officers and traced back to a man from Evansville.

Shortly after 11 a.m. on June 18, a Livingston County Sheriff deputy responded to a reported boat theft that happened nearly a week prior. A witness gave a description of the suspect vehicle and told deputies it had an Indiana license plate.

With the help of the Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s office, the boat trailer was reportedly found and connected to the suspect vehicle at a home in Evansville. Deputies say they found the boat’s motor and a lower unit at a separate home in Vanderburgh County.

The Henderson Police Department found and recovered the stolen boat after receiving a report that it was abandoned in the Ohio River near the Horseshoe Bend area.

Jeremy Jones, 38, of Evansville, was arrested and charged with Theft by Unlawful Taking Over $10,000 But under $1,000,000. Deputies say the investigation into this theft is ongoing.