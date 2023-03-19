EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — A 40-year-old Evansville man is facing a variety of charges after police say he sexually assaulted an IHOP waitress and started a fight at the restaurant on the city’s east side.

According to an eyewitness, suspect Edward Johnson made inappropriate comments towards the waitresses and grabbed the buttocks of one of the employees.

The female manager told Johnson to stop and leave the restaurant, which he did. According to an affidavit, Johnson tried to come back inside a few minutes later and was blocked by the manager.

The manager says Johnson punched her and her husband. Eyewitnesses told police the suspect then walked past them and started throwing plates and tables all over the place.

An EPD officer that arrived on scene shortly after said that Johnson would not take his hands out of his pockets, even after being told to do so. Due to the nature of the call, the officer says they pulled their gun on the suspect and ordered him to get on the ground.

Johnson continued to refuse arrest even when being cuffed, according to police. An officer on scene says Johnson spat on them.

Edward Kenaz Johnson was booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail and faces charges of: