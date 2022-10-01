EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — An Evansville man is now behind bars after he was arrested in Vanderburgh County on numerous felony charges.

Timothy M. Hart, 33, was booked into the jail Saturday evening after a warrant arrest. According to court records, the warrant was issued a day before he was taken into custody. He’s being held in the Vanderburgh County Jail on a $100,000 cash bond.

Timothy M. Hart faces charges of:

Sex Crime – Child Molest (5 Counts)

Sex Crime – Child Solicitation (2 Counts)

Obscenity/Pornography – Importation of Obscene Material

Obscenity/Pornography – Providing Obscene Material to Minors

Court document have not provided a date for his first court appearance yet.

