HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – The Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office has arrested an Evansville man for felony charges following a complaint of sexual abuse to a minor.

Michael Rodenburg, 70, is facing one count of Child Molesting.

VCSO states they were notified yesterday by the Indiana Department of Child Services of the allegations, and the victim was interviewed by detectives and detailed multiple instances of sexual contact with Rodenburg.

Officials say Rodenberg and the victim met through church and provided the victim with a cellphone to maintain contact. Officials also say the victim was 13 at the time of the offenses.

Rodenburg was taken into custody at his residence, and authorities state a search warrant was served. Rodenburg allegedly waived his rights and confessed to sexually molesting the victim on at least 20 occasions.

Additional felony charges are expected to be filed.