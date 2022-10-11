EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Evansville Police accuse a 49-year-old of child molestation spanning all the way back to 2015.

Police say two children, aged 12 and 14-years-old, came to Holly’s House near the end of September for an interview with detectives.

According to an affidavit, the children told detectives Mario Terrell DeJournett had sexually assaulted them numerous times. Police say these incidents spanned over several years.

DeJournett was booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail on Tuesday morning and is facing several child molesting charges.

