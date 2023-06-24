HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – An Evansville man is in custody for disorderly conduct and other charges after allegedly kicking and yelling at officers.

According to an affidavit, on June 23, just before midnight, officers with the Evansville Police Department were dispatched to a disorderly conduct call. Officers were also notified a subject was making claims to shoot someone.

Officials state when officers arrived, they did a pat down of David Hodges, 43 and located a glass smoking device in Hodges’ pocket. Hodges was taken into custody without incident, but that was not the end.

Officials say officers noticed Hodges was sweating profusely and pupils were dilated. Hodges also began to have muscle spasms and making statements of feeling “flighty”. Officials state he was released to AMR for treatment but took a fighting stance by blading his body and putting his arms out in front of him with his fists balled up when taken out of the cuffs. Hodges was placed back into the cuffs but began to tense his arms and pull away from officers violently and forcibly. Hodges then allegedly began to kick at officers and force had to be used.

While waiting for backup, officers state Hodges grabbed one of the on-scene officers’ weapon, began to yell and would not stop when asked to. That was followed by more kicking, causing a scrape on an officer’s left knee.

Hodges was taken to the Vanderburgh County Jail for the following charges: