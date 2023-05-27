HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – An Evansville man was arrested and is facing animal cruelty charges after reportedly dropping his dog multiple times, leading to it needing to be euthanized.

According to officers with the Evansville Police Department, a witness called after witnessing Gordon Terry, 73, having trouble standing and falling over multiple times plus picking his dog up and dropping it.

An affidavit also says the witness stopped to talk to Terry and was told he was “drunk on some pills”. Afterwards, the witness said Terry walked up to the car in the parking lot, dropped his dog onto the pavement and left to the south. A pair of black shoes was left at the scene.

Officials say animal control was called and took custody of the animal. Unfortunately, the dog suffered brain damage because how his body was reacting and how the pupils were and had to be euthanized.

The affidavit also says a microchip was found and the owner, Terry’s wife, was able to be tracked down.

She told officers the dog was her’s and Terry’s. Terry explained the dog ran off and was looking for it. He also said he knowingly left it and confirmed the shoes left behind were also his.

Terry was transported to the Vanderburgh County Jail.