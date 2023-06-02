HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – An Evansville man is facing multiple drug charges after attempting to run from officers.

According to an affidavit, officers with the Evansville Police Department were in the area of S. Garvin Street and Sweetser Avenue when they spotted Jonathan Adams, 34, with a multicolored cross body draped over his shoulder. When officers told Adams to stop, Adams ran through the Caldwell Homes apartment complex.

Officials say Adams dropped a plastic baggie while running and was digging through the cross body and disregarding continued commands to stop. Officials also say Adams ran into an alleyway behind the 700 block of Wall Street and was taken into custody after trying to force his way through a back door.

Officials state Adams still had the cross body on him and inside was a digital scale with a white and green residue and a cell phone. After going back to retrieve the baggie, officers discovered several smaller baggies. One had a green leafy substance, one had a white rock like substance, another contained foil and another had two white pills stamped “M366” later identified as Acetaminophen and Hydrocodone Bitrate, a controlled substance. It was later discovered the green substance was marijuana, the white rock like substance was crack cocaine, and the foil had heroin inside. Officers also discovered Adams had two cell phones and $351 on him.

Adams was transported to the Vanderburgh County Corrections Center and booked on the following charges:

Dealing Cocaine

Dealing Schedule I, II, III

Dealing Marijuana

Possession of Paraphernalia

Resisting Law Enforcement

Adams also has two prior convictions for resisting law enforcement.