HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — An Evansville man will be spending years locked up behind bars after admitting guilt to shooting a man on Sunset Boulevard last year.

Court documents show Quincy Parnell Moss was sentenced to six years in prison Friday morning after pleading guilty to Aggravated Battery with a Deadly Weapon. As part of the plea deal, the charge for Possession of Handgun by a Felon was dropped.

According to police, Moss shot a man last November after getting into a heated argument. Police told us the shooting survivor was conscious and able to speak with officers after the incident. A police report showed that the victim and Moss knew each other.

UP NEXT: DEA, deputies take down alleged drug leader in Evansville