HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — A jury returns a split verdict in a case against an Evansville man accused of spraying officers with a fire extinguisher.

David Hodges went on a trial Tuesday stemming from an incident in March where Evansville Police say he barricaded himself inside a building before turning a fire extinguisher on officers. According to police, Hodges threatened officers if they tried to come in and get him.

The jury found Hodges guilty of Misdemeanor Criminal Trespassing charge and not guilty of the more serious felony charge of Intimidation.

However, a mistrial was declared after jurors couldn’t decide on the felony charge of Battery Against a Public Safety Official. Hodges will be re-tried on that charge next week.