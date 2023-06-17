HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – An Evansville man with a warrant out of Vanderburgh County was arrested by the Evansville Police Department, but that wasn’t the only thing officers discovered.

According to an affidavit, officers ran registration status of a minivan that showed Jason Jabbar Jones, 41, possessed an active misdemeanor FTA warrant out of Vanderburgh County.

After conducting a traffic stop and identifying Jones, officials say he was placed into custody without incident.

After a transport wagon and towing was called, officers were notified by Jones he had a handgun under the driver’s seat. The gun was later identified as a black Highpoint C9 9mm. Officers state a black “Beats” headphone case was also found and along with the headphones, three hypodermic syringes, a digital scale and a white plastic “corner bag” containing a clear crystal-like substance were discovered.

It was later revealed the substance tested positive for methamphetamine with a weight of .6 grams. Officers also state two glass smoking devices with burnt residue were also found. One being on the passenger floorboard under the seat and one inside the door pocket of the passenger door.

The affidavit says after Jones claimed ownership of the headphones and gun, he was asked about the contents, which he allegedly replied, “Some points, but they’re all clean.” Jones was supposedly referring to the syringes. After being asked why the syringes were next to a scale, Jones allegedly denied having knowledge of the scale and the narcotics, stating there should have been his headphones and syringes inside the bag.

After transportation to the Vanderburgh County Corrections Center, Jones allegedly stated he picks things up randomly after being asked about the syringes. Jones later allegedly said the syringes were used to ingest narcotics. Officials say the syringes were disposed of, and Jones was booked on charges of Possession of Methamphetamine, Possession of Hypodermic Syringe and Possession of Paraphernalia.