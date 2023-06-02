HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — A colorful spectacle of floats will be taking over downtown this weekend as River City Pride puts on a festival and parade in the heart of Evansville.

River City Pride tells us they are aiming to provide a platform for individuals of all identities to come together, celebrate their uniqueness and foster a more inclusive region.

“This vibrant celebration of diversity, equality, and inclusivity promises to be a day filled with joy, empowerment, and community engagement,” says a spokesperson with the festival.

Event organizers say it will mark a milestone in the local LGBTQ+ community’s journey towards acceptance and equality.

We’re told River City Pride Festival & Parade will feature an array of food trucks, community vendors, non-profits and live entertainment,

The parade starts at noon this Saturday and the festival will follow immediately after through 10 p.m. The event is being held on Main Street between 2nd and Riverside Drive in Evansville.