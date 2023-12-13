EVANSVILLE, In. (WEHT) – On Wednesday, Evansville Mayor-Elect Stephanie Terry met with the Vanderburgh County Council for the last time before taking over the mayor’s office.

Council members took the time to thank Terry for her 15 years of service and wish her luck with her new role. According to the Vanderburgh County Democratic Party, Terry supported job creation, increased access to COVID testing and supported local nonprofits during her time on the Council.

“The next time I speak in these chambers, it will be as your mayor,” says Terry. “My heart and my head are aligned. I will do everything I possibly can to serve well in that office over there.” Terry will succeed outgoing Mayor Lloyd Winnecke.