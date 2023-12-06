HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Evansville Mayor-elect Stephanie Terry has announced her participation in the Bloomberg Center for Cities at Harvard University’s Program for New Mayors: First 100 Days.

As part of the five-month program, officials say the mayor-elect will take part in training offered by Harvard faculty, government innovation leaders, other mayors and experts on urban innovation and management. Topics will include setting strategic citywide priorities, building effective city hall organizations, and how to provide the best work for residents. Terry will join nearly three dozen other newly-elected U.S. mayors for the program.

“Effective mayors build strong city teams and robust citywide coalitions that move communities

forward,” says Mayor-elect Terry. “I am proud to be selected to join this prestigious program and

learn alongside other U.S. mayors and global experts as we work to strengthen the capabilities

our city needs to lead and deliver on our most pressing challenges and opportunities.”