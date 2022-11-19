EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — An Evansville mother was taken into custody after police accuse her of punching her child in the face.

Laticia M. Sharp, 42, was arrested and booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail after an incident Friday evening. Evansville Police say they were dispatched to her home at 5:35 p.m. for a domestic battery in progress.

When officers arrived, they say they found a 3-year-old child in pajamas with a bloodied face. The mother, Laticia Sharp, was found hiding in the backyard shortly after.

Sharp claims that her son cussed at her, so she backhanded him. Her boyfriend, who was also allegedly hit by her, says that Sharp punched the child out of nowhere.

Sharp was booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail on $3,000 bond and faces charges of: