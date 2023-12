HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Murder suspect Robert Ballard, Jr. of Evansville has been declared not competent to stand trial for a fifth time.

Ballard is charged in the shooting death of Amanda Weir after police say he targeted her and another woman in a car on Delaware Street in May of 2018. Court records show that Ballard will be taken to a psychiatric hospital for treatment. A progress hearing is set for January 26.