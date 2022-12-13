EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — An Evansville man is behind bars after police accuse him of being responsible for a deadly shooting that happened over the weekend on Judson Street.

Tuesday afternoon, the Evansville Police Department says murder suspect Kentar Rico Collins arrived with his attorney at EPD headquarters to turn himself in. The 23-year-old was arrested and booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail on a murder charge.

According to an affidavit, Collins pulled up in a car at a Judson Street home just after 4 a.m. on December 11. Police say Collins knew the person living at the home, who came outside to visit.

Authorities believe the victim, who was later identified as Jaylen A. Curlee, also walked outside to the car. The affidavit states that Curlee stood outside the driver’s side of the car where Collins was sitting.

Police say Collins and the victim spoke before several shots were fired from inside the driver’s side of the vehicle. Officials tell us Collins then drove away from the scene.

The Vanderburgh County Coroner’s Office pronounced Curlee dead at the scene.