HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – With Halloween rapidly approaching, the Evansville Museum of Arts, History and Science has announced two upcoming events.

The museum will be observing National Chemistry Day on Sunday, October 22 with an event from Noon to 4 p.m. Visitors can learn about the power of chemistry, as the Museum partners with local universities to provide fun activities for all ages. There will be experiments and demonstrations with real scientists and students. The chemistry demonstrations will start at 1:00 p.m. Children 17 and under will get in free all day.

On Saturday, October 28, the Museum will celebrate Dia de los Muertos. Visitors will be invited to this free event to remember their departed loved ones and learn more about this Mexican tradition.

There will be dance performances, scavenger hunts, and much more for visiting families. The entire museum will also be free to explore during this time, including the Mexican Mask exhibition and artwork by featured artist Fernando Lozano. The event will run from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.