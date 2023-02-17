EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The Evansville Museum of Arts, History and Science recieved over $200,000 after 2022 approval by the Vanderburgh County Council.

Vanderburgh County Commissioners Cheryl Musgrave and Ben Shoulders presented Evansville Museum staff a ceremonial check for $201,667.00 in American Rescue Plan Act funding.

Museum Executive Director Mary Bower stated, “The Museum’s Board of Trustees, staff, and volunteers express our sincere gratitude to Vanderburgh County officials for this important financial support. The funding will allow the Museum to expand our operating hours in both 2023 and 2024 as we continue to recover from losses sustained due to the COVID-19 pandemic.”