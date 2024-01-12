EVANSVILLE, In. (WEHT) – On Friday, Young & Established was able to provide hundreds of coats to Tri-State children. This coat drive was made possible through many donors and money donations that helped the organization to buy some.

Executive Director Courtney Johnson says that a lot of parents and school staff reached out to the organization, asking for help to keep their kids warm this winter. “I drive to work and sometimes see kids walking to school with no coats, or when I’m picking our kids up from school and see kids coming out with no coats, that’s a problem to me. So if I’m able to do something, I’ll always make time to do something to serve our community.”

Johnson says they weren’t expecting severe winter weather so soon after the coat drive, but they’re glad the event was well-timed.