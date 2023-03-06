EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The Evansville Otters are looking for people to join the gameday staff for the 2023 season.
The Evansville Otters say the current openings for the 2023 season include:
- Concession Stand Manager
- Cooks
- Cashier
- Food Prep
- In-Stand Waitstaff/Hawkers
- Beer Server
- Ticket Taker
- Ticket Seller
- Operations/Cleaning
- Ushers
- Picnic Attendants
- Grounds Crew
- Bat Boys
- Video Camera Operator
Officials say applicants must be able to meet the following conditions:
- Have a friendly personality, connecting and assisting fans of all ages.
- Be able to walk/stand on their feet for considerable amounts of time between breaks.
- Properly take care of their health and stay hydrated during warm, summer months.
The team says people can fill out an application here. The Otters are also hosting a Summer Job Fair on March 14 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Bosse Field where people can drop off applications and have on-the-spot interviews for 2023 employment.
The team notes applicants must be 15 years of age or older to apply, and resumes are encouraged but not necessary.