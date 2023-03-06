EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The Evansville Otters are looking for people to join the gameday staff for the 2023 season.

The Evansville Otters say the current openings for the 2023 season include:

  • Concession Stand Manager
  • Cooks
  • Cashier
  • Food Prep
  • In-Stand Waitstaff/Hawkers
  • Beer Server
  • Ticket Taker
  • Ticket Seller
  • Operations/Cleaning
  • Ushers
  • Picnic Attendants
  • Grounds Crew
  • Bat Boys
  • Video Camera Operator

Officials say applicants must be able to meet the following conditions:

  • Have a friendly personality, connecting and assisting fans of all ages.
  • Be able to walk/stand on their feet for considerable amounts of time between breaks.
  • Properly take care of their health and stay hydrated during warm, summer months.

The team says people can fill out an application here. The Otters are also hosting a Summer Job Fair on March 14 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Bosse Field where people can drop off applications and have on-the-spot interviews for 2023 employment.

The team notes applicants must be 15 years of age or older to apply, and resumes are encouraged but not necessary.