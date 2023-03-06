EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The Evansville Otters are looking for people to join the gameday staff for the 2023 season.

The Evansville Otters say the current openings for the 2023 season include:

Concession Stand Manager

Cooks

Cashier

Food Prep

In-Stand Waitstaff/Hawkers

Beer Server

Ticket Taker

Ticket Seller

Operations/Cleaning

Ushers

Picnic Attendants

Grounds Crew

Bat Boys

Video Camera Operator

Officials say applicants must be able to meet the following conditions:

Have a friendly personality, connecting and assisting fans of all ages.

Be able to walk/stand on their feet for considerable amounts of time between breaks.

Properly take care of their health and stay hydrated during warm, summer months.

The team says people can fill out an application here. The Otters are also hosting a Summer Job Fair on March 14 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Bosse Field where people can drop off applications and have on-the-spot interviews for 2023 employment.

The team notes applicants must be 15 years of age or older to apply, and resumes are encouraged but not necessary.