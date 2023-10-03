HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Matthew Kohl, a paramedic with American Medical Response (AMR) in Evansville, was named one of 32 Global Medical Response (GMR) Stars of Life.

Officials say the Stars of Life program honors EMS first responders who have completed extraordinary acts of service for their patients, colleagues, communities or the EMS profession. Honorees from across the country will be recognized at the American Ambulance Association (AAA) Stars of Life Awards Ceremony, in Washington, D.C. November 5 through 8.

AMR says Kohl is being honored as a Star of Life for his actions when dispatched to the scene where a child had been hit by a motor vehicle. The patient had a head injury, facial injuries, multiple lower extremity fractures, extremely high heart rate and extreme pain. A news release says Kohl provided advanced care, including spinal motion restriction, oxygen, IV access and appropriate pediatric analgesia with Fentanyl.

AMR says the time from dispatch to arrival at a Level-II trauma center was fifteen minutes and the care Kohl provided was lauded as “perfect trauma care” upon review by the trauma center. Officials say the patient is recovering after multiple surgeries.

“This award is among the highest honors an EMS professional can receive,” said Lee Turpen, operations manager for AMR. “Matthew is an ultra-professional paramedic who has rapidly risen through the ranks. Throughout his meteoric career, he has shown deft skill in trauma care, exemplified by his actions in January of this year when he came to the aid of a young child, and for which he has received this national recognition.”