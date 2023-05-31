HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Pool season is here, and Evansville Department of Parks and Recreation have sent out some reminders.

The Evansville Department of Parks and Recreation will reopen Lorraine Pool this summer, as it will be open to the community every Tuesday through Friday night.

Officials say here are a few reminders:

All City Pools are Closed on Mondays

Mosby (Howell) & Rochelle-Landers are open Tuesday – Sunday

Lorraine Pool will be open Tuesday – Friday

Helfrich Pool will be open daily for swim team practices only

Hartke Pool will open on Saturday, June 10th and be open Saturday – Sundays for the summer

Swim Team Registrations in-person at the pools or online.

Swim Lesson Registrations in-person at Rochelle-Landers, Lorraine & Mosby (Howell) Pools

Evansville Department of Parks and Recreation says the decision to open Hartke on the weekends only was due to projected lower daily attendance from the shortened Camp Swonder program this summer. Officials say as a reminder, the Swonder Ice Arena will be closed for major renovations.

Officials say patience is greatly appreciated and if there is an issue, please reach out to the Parks Main Office at 812-435-6141.

A schedule for city pools and information for swim team/lessons this summer can be viewed below.