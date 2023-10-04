EVANSVILLE, In. (WEHT) – The Evansville Board of Parks Commissioners unveiled several projects in today’s meeting.

Wesselman Park was a major topic of conversation, with the approval of improvement projects for a connector road and the park entrance. Deputy Mayor and Interim Parks Director Steve Schaefer says the progress on the development of pickleball courts at Wesselman Park was a major topic.

“Pickleball courts are moving forward, they did the two pours for the concrete the past couple weeks,” Schaefer says. “And now there’s a thirty day period where that concrete has to cure, so we’re excited – things keep moving forward with it.”

Other topics included an executive master agreement that was unanimously approved and executed by the board for the creation of futsal courts at Stockwell Park, as well as repair work on the fountains at Garvin Park.

“Some of the improvements are already taking place–a new fountain in the lake is one of them, says Schaefer. “It’s been installed, and if you go past there, you’ll see a brand new fountain that is pretty dramatic in the lake and also has lights. The fountain in the main entrance is also being repaired, and improvements are underway, and we hope that will be done before the Ritzy’s Fantasy of Lights, which is always a big thing in Garvin Park.”

Schaefer says he’s pleased with how all the projects are coming along, adding that he may need to give the new skate park in downtown a try once it’s finished. “I think that anyone that skates or rides a bike, it will be a pretty neat feature down by the Riverfront.”

One local resident, Rico Carreon, is helping with the construction of the skate park, and says he’s looking forward to the future. “Like, seeing it come together and actually being out here and building it, and being a part of it, and being a staple of the biggest park in Indiana, it’s beyond me.”

Officials say both the pickleball courts and skate park are expected to be completed by the end of the year.