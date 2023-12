EVANSVILLE, In. (WEHT) – Tonight was the final practice before the Evansville Philharmonic’s annual Peppermint Pops concerts. The concerts will be held Saturday, December 2 and Sunday, December 3.

Vocalist Dan Domenech will be joined by the Philharmonic Chorus, the Evansville Children’s Choir and the North High School Huskettes.

Adult tickets are $30, while students and children can attend for free. The Tri-State Food Bank will also be at the concert collecting nonperishable food items.