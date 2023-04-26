EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — An Evansville Police officer crosses the finish line in more ways than one. Sergeant Shawn Smith is retiring after 31 years at the department.

To mark his last day, Smith ran to work from his home in Newburgh. He started the run at 5 a.m. and arrived at EPD headquarters around 7:30.

Smith wore two running bibs — one in remembrance of Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Deputy Asson Hacker and the other to wish a full recovery for fellow EPD Officer Tanner Corum.

“It felt pretty good, I mean, I would normally start the day off with a run, it was about twice the distance I would normally run, but it was just the perfect day for it,” Smith tells Eyewitness News. “Might as well end it with a memorable one.”

Smith says running is nothing new for him, as he has participated in five Boston Marathons and plans on running a marathon in Cincinnati in the coming weeks.