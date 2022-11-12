EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — The Evansville Police Department says it’s working on making an arrest after an alleged violent kidnapping took place on the city’s eastside.

Friday night, police responded to a home on East Indiana Street for a domestic violence in progress call.

EPD officers say a man showed up at the victim’s home and forced the victim into his car against her will. The victim, police say, had a protective ordered filed against the suspect.

Police allege the man dragged the victim inside his home and assaulted her. According to a police report, the victim tried to call 911, but the man took her phone away so she wouldn’t be able to.

Officers say the victim made multiple attempts to leave, but was pushed back every time. Authorities believe the victim was able to escape after hitting the suspect in the head with a glass liquor bottle.

Police claim the suspect fled from the home after the victim got outside and called 911. The victim, who police say had redness around her neck and open cuts on her face, was treated by AMR at the scene.

According to a police report, the victim was given a case number and an affidavit was prepared for the suspect’s arrest.