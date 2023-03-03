EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — The Evansville Police Department has released more details one day after a deputy fell ill and passed away after a training exercise Thursday afternoon.

According to Sheriff Noah Robinson, Deputy Asson Hacker passed away at a local hospital while receiving medical treatment. Although we didn’t know it at the time, the Evansville Police Department says another recruit fell ill during that training exercise.

EPD says one of their officers was also taken to the hospital after the routine training Thursday and is still receiving treatment. According to EPD, the officer is alert and in stable condition.

“Yesterday was a very trying day for local law enforcement. Our thoughts and prayers go out

to both recruits’ families and everyone else who was directly affected by this,” says an EPD spokesperson. “Peer and Family Support was provided and SWILEA classes were cancelled today.”

The Indiana State Police and the Vanderburgh County Coroner’s Office are investigating Deputy Asson’s passing and the circumstances surrounding the incident. Until both of their reports

are completed, police say they will not have any further information to share.

This is a developing story. We’ll keep you updated on-air and online with more information.