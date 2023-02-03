EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — A big topic of discussion this evening has been the suspected Chinese spy balloon that has been drifting across the United States.

Eyewitness News Meteorologist Wayne Hart says there’s a chance it could cross over the Tri-State Friday evening. In response to the situation, the Evansville Police Department released this statement on social media:

“We are aware of the deemed ‘Chinese Balloon’ – should it pass over Evansville.. consider the following:

1. You do not need to report sightings of said balloon to dispatch: training to take down balloons at an altitude of 60k isn’t our forte or in our training regimen.

2. Also, we don’t think the feds would want us to take this kind of action.

3. We don’t think anyone is trained to take down balloons 60k feet away – so let’s not attempt it from any backyards tonight, even though we understand the desire to.”

Although there has been public outcry by some U.S. lawmakers, the Pentagon chose not to shoot the balloon down in fear of hurting civilians below.

