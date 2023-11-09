EVANSVILLE, In. (WEHT) – After competing at the World Powerlifting Championships in Manchester, Mike Stagg and Erin Vincent are celebrating their wins.

Stagg won the Masters class, squatting 370 pounds and dead-lifting 451. He says he also set a record by bench pressing 308 pounds.

“Actually, I had been sick the week before so that’s actually quite a bit off for what I normally lift,” says Stagg. “But it was good enough in the Masters class to win, anyhow.”

Vincent says she squatted 181 pounds, bench pressed 104 pounds and dead-lifted 204. She says she began powerlifting in April.