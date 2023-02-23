EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Dr. Sandy Bowersox, a Pediatric Psychologist with the Peyton Manning Children’s Hospital, sat down with Eyewitness News to discuss some of the mental health challenges children and teenagers are currently facing.

During the nearly ten-minute long interview, Dr. Bowersox talked about what could cause some of these issues, particularly for young girls, as well as ways parents can be proactive about helping their child with mental health problems.

Topics of depression, anxiety and suicidal ideation are spoken on during the interview. The full video of our interview with her can be watched in the video player above.