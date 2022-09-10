EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — A new study has found that Evansville is one of the least ethnically diverse cities in the country.

WalletHub’s study compared just over 500 cities on diversity metrics including ethno-racial, birthplace and linguistic. Of all the cities ranked in the study, Evansville placed in at a measly 418.

Compared to other midsized areas, six other cities ranked further down than Evansville, making it the seventh worst midsized city in this category.

For all three aforementioned metrics, over 300 cities ranked higher than Evansville in the categories. WalletHub named Jersey City, New Jersey as the most diverse in its study. Parkersburg, West Virginia ranked as the least diverse city in the United States. Click here to read their full findings.