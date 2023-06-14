HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – The Evansville Recovery Alliance has announced it recently acquired Xylazine test strips.

Officials say Evansville has not had any reports of Xylazine, or tranq, being found locally but reports are increasing across the U.S. According to the organization, the basics of tranq include:

It’s an animal tranquilizer not approved for use in humans.

The primary cut in the dope supply made up mostly of fentanyl and xylazine.

Concentrations have increased significantly over the past two and a half years, although the organization noted this is not new.

The organization says awareness is important because:

The withdrawal symptoms are different and require different treatment than opioid withdrawal.

Presence of tranq may increase the likelihood of a fatal overdose. This information was found in 1/3 of ODs in Philly in 2020.

Xylazine alters the appearance of an overdose. Someone may be unresponsive but still breathing normally and people who have enough oxygen do not need naloxone! However it’s highly likely the person may be overdosing from the opioid xylazine is mixed with and Narcan can help restore breathing in that case. Rescue breathing during an overdose for any substance is vital.

Xylazine frequently causes severe wounds which often become infected. As a result, there has been an increase in amputations. Left untreated, these wounds can progress into sepsis and be fatal. Using sterilized new supplies and cleaning wounds can help reduce the spread of infections. the organization provides safe-use kits for this reason.



The organization posted on social media, “We have more questions than ever and we NEED the support of the medical community and infectious disease specialists in order to support individuals and reduce deaths.”